May 22 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc :

* Zimmer Partners Lp reports a 5.5 percent stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc as of may 12, 2017 - sec filing

* ZIMMER PARTNERS LP acquired common shares of Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings in the belief that the common shares were undervalued Source text: (bit.ly/2qIIYel) Further company coverage: