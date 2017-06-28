BRIEF-HCL Infosystems to evaluate capital raising alternatives/options
* Says to evaluate capital raising alternatives/options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 ZINWELL CORP :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vqk8ko
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says to evaluate capital raising alternatives/options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REDUCES SALES AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR