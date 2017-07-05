RPT-COLUMN-Psst...wanna buy some cobalt? Just don't tell the auto guys!: Andy Home
LONDON, July 5 Wanna buy into one of the hottest commodities in town?
July 5 Zion Oil And Gas Inc-
* Zion Oil and Gas Inc - will not be extending current $250 unit program under dividend reinvestment and common stock purchase plan beyond July 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.