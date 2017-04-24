FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Zions Bancorporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp:

* Zions Bancorporation reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zions Bancorp - net interest income increased to $489 million in the first quarter of 2017 from $480 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

* Zions Bancorp - tangible book value per common share increased to $29.61 at March 31, 2017, compared with $29.06 at December 31, 2016

* Zions Bancorp - net interest margin increased slightly to 3.38pct in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 3.37pct in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Zions Bancorp - the estimated basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2pct at March 31, 2017 compared with 12.1pct at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

