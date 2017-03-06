FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Zivo Bioscience executes debt restructuring
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Zivo Bioscience executes debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Zivo Bioscience Inc

* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc

* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm HEP Investments, Llc

* Zivo Bioscience Inc - restructured agreement extends maturity date to september 30, 2018

* Zivo Bioscience Inc - company has successfully negotiated and executed a restructured agreement with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc

* Zivo Bioscience Inc - "restructuring removes nearly $8 million from short-term liabilities and positively affects balance sheet"

* Zivo Bioscience - existing financing instrument remains capped at $17.5 million, leaving co with ability to access additional $4.5 million in short-term funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.