BRIEF-Zix buys Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions

March 16 (Reuters) - Zix Corp

* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions

* Zix Corp - deal for approximately $6.5 million in cash

* Zix Corp says expects transaction to have no material impact on revenue and new first year orders for q1 of 2017

* Zix Corp - for full year 2017, zix expects subscription revenue from acquisition to contribute approximately $1.5 million

* Zix Corp - for full year 2017, Zix expects operating cash flow to be neutral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: