4 months ago
BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Zoetis Inc

* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals

* Deal for purchase price of US$6.72 per share

* Deal for approximately US$85 million in aggregate

* Board of directors of Nexvet has unanimously approved acquisition

* Under terms of proposed acquisition, Nexvet shareholders will receive us$6.72 in cash per ordinary share

* Cash consideration payable by Zoetis under terms of proposed acquisition will be funded by cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

