July 10 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:
* Zomedica strengthens executive leadership team
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - Bruk Herbst has joined
company as chief commercial officer
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - William C. Macarthur, MS,
DVM, has retired as chief medical officer
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - MacArthur will continue
to work as a consultant with Zomedica's research and development
team
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals- Chief Operations Officer
Stephanie Morley, DVM, will transition into dual role of COO, VP
of product development
