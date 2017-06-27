BRIEF-Watchstone says Stefan Borson to be CEO
* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer
June 27 Zoo Digital Group Plc:
* FY pretax profit 500,000 USD versus -1.5 million USD loss year ago
* FY revenue rose 42 percent to 16.5 million usd
* Acquired some assets of radiumone; transaction was signed and closed after market hours on 26 june 2017