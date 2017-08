April 20 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG:

* Sales increase by 24% in the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales 257 million euros ($275.66 million)

* Company confirms 2017 full-year sales forecast of at least 1,125 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)