BRIEF-Zoës Kitchen Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

May 25 (Reuters) - Zoe's Kitchen Inc
* Zoës kitchen announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $90.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $92.6 million
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy total revenue between $314.0 million and $322.0 million
* Zoe's kitchen inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales of flat to negative 3.0%
* Fy2017 revenue view $324.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zoe's kitchen inc sees 2017 restaurant contribution margin between 18.3% and 19.0%