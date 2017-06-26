BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Zosano Pharma Corp
* Zosano Pharma announces outcome of end of phase 2 meetings with FDA
* Zosano Pharma - Received confirmation, a single efficacy study, our recently completed Zotrip trial, is sufficient to support an NDA filing for M207
* Zosano Pharma - FDA concurred that development strategy, which conforms to relevant regulatory guidelines, appears adequate for registration of M207
* Zosano Pharma Corp- Initiating long-term safety study in Q3 of 2017
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital