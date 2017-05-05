BRIEF-Leidos awarded contract by SPAWAR Systems
* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
May 5 Zosano Pharma Corp:
* Zosano Pharma - on May 2, Winnie Tso, who has been on a medical leave of absence since may 13, 2016, resigned as cfo of co - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2pPmWGF) Further company coverage:
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
BOSTON, May 22 Shareholder activists focused on climate issues are gaining traction in their push to have large energy companies and utilities take account of the impact rising global temperatures could have on their businesses.