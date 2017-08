March 8 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* For Q1 2017 net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of co increased by 21.12 percent-31.65 percent to rmb1.15 billion- rmb 1.25 billion

* The group’s projected operating revenue for q1 2017 increased by 10%-20% as compared to the same period last year

* For Q1 2017 net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed co grew by over 20% as compared to the same period last year