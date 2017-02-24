BRIEF-Wasko Q4 net profit down at 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($368,405.54) versus 8.0 million zlotys year ago
Feb 24 ZTE Corp:
* Reference is made to announcements of company dated 9 March 2016, 23 March 2016, 28 March 2016
* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department
* BIS has issued a further ruling which will come into effect on 24 February 2017 and will extend temporary general license to 29 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H2 revenue 24.6 million euros ($26.07 million) versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: