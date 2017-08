BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien FY 2016/17 net result swings to profit

May 18 (Reuters) - ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* FY 2016/17 RENTAL INCOME 8.0 MILLION CHF VERSUS 7.9 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* FY 2016/17 EBITDA 3.4 MILLION CHF VERSUS 2.5 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* FY 2016/17 NET PROFIT 29.9 MILLION CHF VERSUS LOSS 18.9 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* PLANS SALE OF GERMAN PORTFOLIO IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2017/18

* CASH INFLOW OF CHF 55 MILLION EXPECTED FROM SALE OF GERMAN PORTFOLIO

* IS CONSIDERING PROPOSING TO SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND