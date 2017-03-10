March 10 Zug Estates Holding AG:
* FY net income excluding revaluation amounted to 24.0
million Swiss francs ($23.72 million), thus remaining on a par
with prior-year figure
* Operating income of 61.2 million Swiss francs in 2016,
representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.7%
* Anticipates that 2017 income from revaluation of
investment properties (net) will be down on previous year, and
that this will similarly impact net income
* Expecting a year-on-year increase in net income excluding
income from revaluation
* To propose that payout be increased by 12.2% to 23.00
francs per series b registered share
($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs)
