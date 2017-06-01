FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zumiez Q1 loss per share $0.18
June 1, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Zumiez Q1 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez inc. Announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 sales $185 million to $189 million

* Zumiez inc - ‍total net sales for four-week period ended may 27, 2017 increased 6.5% to $53.2 million, compared to $50.0 million for four-week period ended may 28, 2016​

* Zumiez inc - ‍total net sales for q1 ended april 29, 2017 (13 weeks) increased 4.7% to $181.2 million from $173.0 million​

* Zumiez inc - ‍sees net loss per diluted share of approximately $0.06 to $0.11 for three months ending july 29, 2017​

* Zumiez inc - ‍company currently intends to open approximately 19 new stores in fiscal 2017​

* Zumiez inc - ‍anticipated comparable sales increase in 1% to 3% range for q2 of fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

