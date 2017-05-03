WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez Inc. reports april 2017 sales results
* April sales $56.5 million
* April same store sales rose 7.8 percent
* Zumiez Inc- Comparable sales increased 7.8% for four-week period compared to a comparable sales decrease of 6.0% in year ago period
* Expects Q1 2017 net loss per share to be towards low end of its guidance range of $0.17 to $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.