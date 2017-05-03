May 3 Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez Inc. reports april 2017 sales results

* April sales $56.5 million

* April same store sales rose 7.8 percent

* Zumiez Inc- Comparable sales increased 7.8% for four-week period compared to a comparable sales decrease of 6.0% in year ago period

* Expects Q1 2017 net loss per share to be towards low end of its guidance range of $0.17 to $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: