March 30 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group Ag says

* to redeem early $1 billion of trust preferred securities

* net amount outstanding is $501 million

* $1 billion of trust preferred securities, issued in 2007 by ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V expected to be redeemed on May 9, 2017 at par plus accrued interest Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)