BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates ZYN001 phase 1 clinical program
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - Study includes single rising dose and multiple rising dose evaluations for ZYN001
* Zynerba pharmaceuticals - phase 1 results will inform potential phase 2 studies in patients with fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, planned to start in 2h17
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital