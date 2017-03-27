FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.71
March 27, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba pharmaceuticals inc qtrly loss per share $0.71

* Zynerba - top-line results from fab-c exploratory phase 2 clinical trial in pediatric patients with fragile x syndrome expected in q3 of 2017

* Zynerba pharmaceuticals inc - estimates its balance is sufficient to develop 5 phase 3 ready programs, initiate at least one phase 3 program

* Zynerba - expects to begin two phase 2 clinical trials for zyn001 in patients with fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain in second half of year

* Zynerba pharmaceuticals inc - estimates its balance is sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements into 2019

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

