FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Zynga reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Zynga reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 bookings $209.2 million, up 20 percent

* Q2 revenue $209.2 million, up 15 percent

* Q2 average monthly active users 80 million versus 61 million

* Sees Q3 bookings of $205 million

* Sees Q3 revenue of $210 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted ebitda of $30 million

* Q2 average daily active users 21 million versus 18 million

* Zynga says entered 9-year lease term with Airbnb as an anchor tenant in co's San Francisco headquarters which takes effect in Q1 2018

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.