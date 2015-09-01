FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baring says has bought 40 pct stake in Weetabix for undisclosed sum
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Baring says has bought 40 pct stake in Weetabix for undisclosed sum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it acquired 40 percent of Weetabix Ltd, Britain’s largest branded manufacturer of cereals and cereal bars, for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from rising consumer demand in China for healthy food products.

Baring will partner in Weetabix with the company’s controlling shareholder, Chinese food giant Bright Food Group .

Apart from Weetabix, Bright Food also owns Australian dairy company Mundella Foods and it has also announced deals for Israeli food group Tnuva and Italian olive oil group Salov. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.