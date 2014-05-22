FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bright Food deal values Tnuva at 8.6 bln shekels
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2014 / 7:45 AM / in 3 years

Bright Food deal values Tnuva at 8.6 bln shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Bright Food Group Co’s deal to buy 56 percent of Tnuva from Apax values all of Israel’s biggest food company at 8.6 billion shekels ($2.5 billion), a major shareholder in Tnuva confirmed on Thursday.

Israeli investment company Mivtach Shamir said it was holding talks with Bright Food regarding its 21 percent stake in Tnuva. Mivtach has a “tag-along” option giving it the right to sell its stake to Bright Food together with the Apax sale if it so chooses.

“The company is weighing its options, including remaining in Tnuva or exercising its tag-along option if talks with Bright Food do not lead to a binding agreement,” Mivtach said in a statement.

$1 = 3.4928 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.