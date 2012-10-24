Bright Horizons Family files for IPO of up to $220 mln

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bain Capital-backed Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, a child care and early education provider, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $220 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The company said Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Barclays are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reuters had reported earlier this month that Bain Capital was looking to take Bright Horizons public, four years after taking it private for $1.3 billion

Founded in 1986, Bright Horizons provides employer-sponsored child care and early education programs, and manages child care centers for companies, hospitals, universities and government agencies.

The company operated 773 child care and early education centers as of June 30 in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, Canada and India.

It recorded a net income of $1.5 million on revenue of $529.6 million for the six months ended June 30, the regulatory filing said.

Bright Horizons intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BFAM”.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.