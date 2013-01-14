FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bright Horizons Family sets IPO price range at $19-$21/shr
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Bright Horizons Family sets IPO price range at $19-$21/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bain Capital-backed Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, a child care and early education provider, said it expects to sell 10.1 million shares at between $19 and $21 each.

At the midpoint of this range, the IPO will raise $202 million. ()

Founded in 1986, Bright Horizons provides employer-sponsored child care and early education programs, and manages child care centers for companies, hospitals, universities and government agencies.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company, which has operations in North America, Europe and India, also offers college counseling and other services for working families.

The company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BFAM”. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Barclays are lead underwriters to the offering.

The company, which Bain Capital took private for $1.3 billion in 2008, had filed for an IPO with U.S. regulators in October.

The Massachusetts-based company will be selling all the shares in the IPO and plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and for working capital purposes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.