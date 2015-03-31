Charter Communications to buy Bright House in $10.4 bln deal

March 31 (Reuters) - Cable television operator Charter Communications Inc said it would buy Bright House Networks in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.4 billion to expand in Florida.

Charter’s shares rose 9 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday after Reuters reported the deal earlier in the day.

Bright House, controlled by the Newhouse family, has about 2 million video customers in central Florida, including Orlando and Tampa Bay as well as Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, and California. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)