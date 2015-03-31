FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EXCLUSIVE-Charter Communications to buy Bright House for about $10 bln-source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Charter Communications to buy Bright House for about $10 bln-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

By Liana B. Baker

March 31 (Reuters) - Cable television operator Charter Communications Inc has agreed to acquire Bright House Networks in a roughly $10 billion deal, according to a source familiar with the matter, in the latest round of consolidation that has swept the cable industry.

Bright House has about 2.5 million cable subscribers, with its biggest market in Florida including a strong presence in Tampa and Orlando. A deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The deal is contingent on Comcast Corp’s acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc being approved by U.S. regulators, the source said.

The owner of Bright House, Advance Newhouse, would become Charter’s largest shareholder, the source added. Liberty Media Corp was previously Charter’s largest shareholder.

Before this tie-up, Bright House had an operating agreement in place with Time Warner Cable that allows it to share technology and programming rates with the larger cable operator.

That agreement came into question when Comcast made an offer to buy Time Warner Cable last year. Bright House brought on a financial adviser to help it explore its options last year.

Representatives for Bright House and Charter could not immediately be reached for comment.

Charter has commented about its desire for consolidation in the cable industry. It made a bid for Time Warner Cable last year before Comcast beat it to a deal. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.