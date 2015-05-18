Charter, Bright House Networks say merger on track

May 18 (Reuters) - Cable operator Charter Communications Inc’s planned buyout of Bright House Networks is on track, the companies said, defying expectations that the deal would fall through after the collapse of the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger.

Charter, the No. 4 U.S. cable operator, clinched the deal with Bright House in March contingent on completion of Comcast Corp’s $45.2 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc .

Comcast walked away from the Time Warner Cable deal last month because of antitrust hurdles. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)