REFILE-UPDATE 2-Charter, Bright House Networks extend merger talks

(Corrects dateline to May 18)

May 18 (Reuters) - John Malone-backed Charter Communications Inc and peer Bright House Networks’ parent Advance Newhouse have extended their “good faith” negotiating period for the planned $10.4 billion buyout of Bright House by 30 days, the companies said on Monday.

“We look forward to completing the transaction as planned, and our teams are working together to make that happen,” Charter chief executive Tom Rutledge said.

Charter, the No. 4 U.S. cable operator, agreed on the deal with Bright House in March, contingent on completion of Comcast Corp’s $45.2 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc .

Charter had previously lost out to Comcast in a bid to acquire Time Warner Cable.

Comcast eventually walked away from the Time Warner Cable deal last month because of antitrust hurdles.

The collapse of the deal opens the door for other possible offers for Time Warner Cable, which has been rapidly consolidating in the face of competition from satellite TV and Web-based services.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Bright House, the sixth largest U.S. cable operator, was preparing to abandon the deal. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar,Sai Sachin R and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Anupama Dwivedi)