MOVES-Brightoil's head of fuel oil trading resigns

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - The head of fuel oil trading at Hong Kong-listed Brightoil, Ong Eng Hian, said on Wednesday he would be leaving the company after around two years there.

Ong said he resigned on Friday, but did not specify when his last day at the company would be.

Ong said his next venture would include setting up an energy desk at a smaller-scale trading house with a presence in commodities, but declined to specify the details.

Prior to heading the five-member fuel oil trading team at Brightoil, Ong was a fuel oil trader at Gulf-based FAL Oil and European commodities trader Trafigura.

Lionel Kong, a junior derivatives trader, has also left the company, bringing down the strength of the fuel oil trading desk to three excluding Ong.

It was unclear where Kong, who could not be reached for comment, would be heading next.

Brightoil Petroleum Singapore was in 2014 ranked 26th among 63 bunker suppliers in terms of volume in Singapore, the world’s top bunkering port.

Brightoil did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.