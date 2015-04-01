FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Brightoil's head of fuel oil trading resigns
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Brightoil's head of fuel oil trading resigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - The head of fuel oil trading at Hong Kong-listed Brightoil, Ong Eng Hian, said on Wednesday he would be leaving the company after around two years there.

Ong said he resigned on Friday, but did not specify when his last day at the company would be.

Ong said his next venture would include setting up an energy desk at a smaller-scale trading house with a presence in commodities, but declined to specify the details.

Prior to heading the five-member fuel oil trading team at Brightoil, Ong was a fuel oil trader at Gulf-based FAL Oil and European commodities trader Trafigura.

Lionel Kong, a junior derivatives trader, has also left the company, bringing down the strength of the fuel oil trading desk to three excluding Ong.

It was unclear where Kong, who could not be reached for comment, would be heading next.

Brightoil Petroleum Singapore was in 2014 ranked 26th among 63 bunker suppliers in terms of volume in Singapore, the world’s top bunkering port.

Brightoil did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Reporting by Jane Xie; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.