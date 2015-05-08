FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Social Security Fund eyes stake in Brightoil -sources
May 8, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

China's Social Security Fund eyes stake in Brightoil -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - A HK$1.3 billion ($168 million) sale of shares in Brightoil Petroleum has attracted interest from investors including China’s Social Security Fund, two sources close to the deal said, underscoring support for the country’s mixed-ownership reforms.

The sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media, said on Friday that the sale of shares in the oil trader had also attracted interest from major companies and sovereign funds.

Officials from the National Council for the Social Security Fund were not immediately available for comment.

China has kick-started mixed-ownership reforms to introduce private capital into Chinese enterprises and vice versa, looking to speed up market development while improving corporate governance standards and operational efficiency.

Energy Empire Investments, which is controlled by Brightoil’s chairman, Sit Kwong-Lam, is selling 590.02 million existing company shares in a share placement at HK$2.20 apiece to third party investors. Energy Empire was not immediately available for commet.

Social Security Fund, a major shareholder in various Hong Kong-listed Chinese enterprises, has been reducing its holdings in ICBC, People’s Insurance Group of China, and CITIC Securities over the past year. ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alison Lui and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
