FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brightoil will not close Houston office -executive
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 25, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Brightoil will not close Houston office -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd will not close its Houston office, Denny Tan, executive director and chief financial officer, told reporters in an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

The Houston office will function as a regional office for trading and upstream acquisition, he said.

Uncertainty surrounded Brightoil’s U.S. plans after Vince Matassa, who oversaw operations and logistics for the company’s trading business in the United States and the Caribbean, resigned in June. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu, Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (charlie.zhu@thomsonreuters.com +852 2843 1649 Reuters Messaging: charlie.zhu.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.