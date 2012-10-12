FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears Ingram Micro to buy rival BrightPoint
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

EU clears Ingram Micro to buy rival BrightPoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators on Friday cleared the acquisition of U.S. technology distributor BrightPoint Inc by its bigger rival Ingram Micro .

The acquisition affected the markets in the wholesale distribution of telecommunications and IT products, such as laptops and tablets, in a number of member states but would not raise competition concerns, the European Commission, which acts as the 27-member bloc’s competition watchdog, said.

“The merged entity will continue to face sufficient competitive constraints, including on narrow market segments,” the Commission said in a statement.

Ingram Micro said in July that it would buy BrightPoint Inc for about $650 million in cash, its biggest deal ever.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.