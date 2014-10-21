Yahoo in talks to buy ad service BrightRoll - TechCrunch

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Online search and advertising company Yahoo Inc is in talks to buy digital video advertising service provider BrightRoll for around $700 million, tech blog TechCrunch reported.

Term sheets have been signed and the price, if the deal is completed, looks likely to be in the region of $700 million-$725 million, the blog reported, without citing sources.

BrightRoll, which helps advertisers to publish ads on websites, mobiles and connected TVs, raised over $40 million from investors and had over $100 million in revenue in 2013, according to the report. (tcrn.ch/121opL0)

Yahoo could not be immediately reached for comment, while BrightRoll declined to comment. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)