UPDATE 1-Brigus Gold posts profit on higher price

March 29 (Reuters) - Brigus Gold Corp posted a fourth quarter profit as higher average gold price offset lower sales volume.

October-December net income came in at $2.2 million, or 1 cent per basic share, compared with a net loss of $29.1 million, or 25 cents per basic share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $21.1 million.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)