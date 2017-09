Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bringwell Publ AB

* Says Jonny Hoffman has been appointed acting CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of Bringwell AB

* Says current CFO Jaana Viertola-Truini will be on parental leave for a year