UPDATE 1-Brinker revenues rise on price hike, more diners

April 23 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at its restaurants. Sales at Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants open at least 18 months rose 4.6 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, during the quarter ended March 28. KEY POINTS Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011 Revenue $742 mln $729.8 mln $717.1 mln Net income $44.9 mln $40.2 mln Adj EPS $0.60 $0.56 $0.47 BACKGROUND - The company has been improving margins by modernizing its systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and eliminate food waste. - U.S. restaurant sales recently have been boosted by warmer than usual winter and early spring weather. - Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc, DineEquity Inc, Ruby Tuesday Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.