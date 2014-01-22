FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chili's owner Brinker's quarterly results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 22, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Chili's owner Brinker's quarterly results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher comparable-restaurant sales at its Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy chains.

Brinker shares were up 5 percent in premarket trading.

Net income rose 7 percent to $39.7 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 25, from $37.2 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Brinker earned 59 cents per share.

Sales at company-owned Chili’s restaurants open for at least 18 months rose 0.7 percent.

Same-restaurant sales at Maggiano’s rose 0.9 percent.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to $704.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting Brinker to report adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $699.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dallas-based Brinker’s shares had closed at $46.69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.