Chili's owner Brinker's quarterly results beat estimates

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher comparable-restaurant sales at its Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy chains.

Brinker shares were up 5 percent in premarket trading.

Net income rose 7 percent to $39.7 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 25, from $37.2 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Brinker earned 59 cents per share.

Sales at company-owned Chili’s restaurants open for at least 18 months rose 0.7 percent.

Same-restaurant sales at Maggiano’s rose 0.9 percent.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to $704.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting Brinker to report adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $699.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dallas-based Brinker’s shares had closed at $46.69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)