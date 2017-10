Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc on Thursday said Wyman Roberts will become chief executive and president of the restaurant operator on Jan. 1, succeeding Doug Brooks, who will continue as chairman through December 2013.

Roberts also will retain his current role of president of Chili’s Grill & Bar.

Shares in Brinker, which also operates Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants, were down 0.7 percent at $30.47 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.