FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chili's parent Brinker reports 16 pct rise in profit
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Chili's parent Brinker reports 16 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Chili’s Grill & Bar parent Brinker International Inc reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by improved restaurant operating margins.

The Dallas-based company, which also owns the Maggiano’s Little Italy chain, said net income rose to $52 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $44.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Brinker earned 72 cents per share.

Revenue, including sales and franchise revenue, rose 0.1 percent to $742.8 million in the quarter ended March 27.

Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months fell 1.1 percent at Chili’s and rose 0.4 percent at Maggiano’s during the quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.