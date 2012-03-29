UPDATE 1-Two top Brisa shareholders launch bid for rest of company

* Abertis has said wants to increase stake

* De Mello says bid reflects fair value, no margin to raise (Adds quotes by De Mello, details on Abertis)

LISBON, March 29 (Reuters) - Two main shareholders in Portugal’s Brisa on Thursday launched a takeover bid of around 700 million euros for the rest of the motorway operator, which could thwart plans by Spain’s Abertis to increase its stake in the group.

Tagus Holdings, led by Portugal’s Jose de Mello and Arcus European Infrastructure Fund, offered 2.66 euros per Brisa share, or a 13.38 percent premium, according to a filing by Brisa with the securities market regulator The bid puts Brisa’s total value at around 1.5 billion euros.

De Mello and Arcus together already hold 53.81 percent of voting rights in Brisa. The bidding entity, Tagus Holdings, that launched the bid, is 55 percent owned by De Mello and 45 percent by Arcus.

“The offer was necessary because the two shareholders teamed up and had to launch the bid by law,” Vasco de Mello, head of the board of Jose de Mello conglomerate, who is also the CEO of Brisa, told a news conference.

He said: “Abertis is welcome to keep its stake if it so decides”, but the bid “envisages control of the shareholding structure” for the long term.

Abertis, which has previously pursued a merger with the Portuguese firm, has a 15 percent overall stake in Brisa, or 16.29 percent of voting rights. Abertis’s last attempt to merge with Brisa in 2007 failed due to fierce opposition from the De Mello family.

In an auditor’s filing earlier this month, Abertis changed the classification of its holding in Brisa, which it had previously defined as “up for sale”, saying its “clear intention” now was to raise its stake.

Abertis’s change of mind revived hopes for a tie-up between the two tollway operators. Analysts said at the time the decision also meant that Abertis was unlikely to sell out of Brisa given current market conditions.

Abertis declined to comment on the takeover bid.

Brisa shares, which lost 51 percent of their value last year as Portugal’s recession hit traffic volumes at its main concessions, had closed 0.6 percent lower at 2.35 euros before the announcement.

Brisa is nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese operations after selling its stake in a Brazilian toll road operator in 2010. Portugal is in its deepest recession since the 1970s as it implements tough austerity under a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

“The premium of 14 percent reflects the situation of crisis in the country. We’d very much like to offer a much higher price. But the times ahead are not going to be easy and that’s the possible premium,” De Mello said. “There is no margin to raise the offer.”

The De Mello conglomerate has interests in various businesses including healthcare, chemicals and real estate.