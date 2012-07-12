Brisa shares soar after bid sweetened

LISBON, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares of motorway operator Brisa resumed trading on Thursday and were up 13 percent after leading shareholders sweetened their takeover bid for the company late on Wednesday.

Market regulator CMVM had suspended the trading expecting details on the bid price. Tagus Holdings, comprised of the Jose de Mello group and Arcus, raised the offered per share price to 2.76 euros from 2.66 euros.

Brisa shares opened up 14 percent and then rolled back slightly, outperforming the broader Lisbon index, which was up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)