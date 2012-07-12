FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brisa shares soar after bid sweetened
#Industrials
July 12, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Brisa shares soar after bid sweetened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares of motorway operator Brisa resumed trading on Thursday and were up 13 percent after leading shareholders sweetened their takeover bid for the company late on Wednesday.

Market regulator CMVM had suspended the trading expecting details on the bid price. Tagus Holdings, comprised of the Jose de Mello group and Arcus, raised the offered per share price to 2.76 euros from 2.66 euros.

Brisa shares opened up 14 percent and then rolled back slightly, outperforming the broader Lisbon index, which was up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)

