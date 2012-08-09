CORRECTED-Portugal's Brisa drops out of Lisbon index after bid

(Corrects to clarify Brisa set to leave Lisbon index, not be delisted)

LISBON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Portuguese motorways operator Brisa will leave the Lisbon index on Monday after its two main shareholders, Jose de Mello and Arcus, complete their takeover of the company, the Euronext stock exchange said on Thursday.

Jose de Mello and Arcus took control of 85 percent of Brisa after bidding for the shares they did not already own, while Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Wednesday it had accepted an offer by Tagus Holdings for its 15 percent stake. Tagus is jointly owned by Arcus and Mello.

Analysts expect the company to be delisted after the move.

The De Mello group and Arcus, which offered 2.76 euros per share, held a 54 percent share of voting rights in Brisa before the bid, first announced in March.

Brisa is nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese operations after selling its stake in a Brazilian toll road operator in 2010 and has been hit by falling traffic as the country endures its worst recession in decades.

The De Mello conglomerate has interests in various businesses including healthcare, chemicals and real estate. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Filipa Cunha Lima; Editing by Greg Mahlich)