Brisa H1 profit falls 44 percent, traffic down

LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portugal’s leading motorway operator Brisa posted a 44 percent drop in first-half net profit due to falling traffic at its concessions as the country endures its worst recession since the 1970s, the company said on Friday.

Net profit fell to 32 million euros ($39 million), with revenues dropping 11 percent to 287 million euros from a year ago.

The company, which operates more than half of Portugal’s paid highways, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell nearly 11 percent to 198 million euros.

Back in March, Brisa’s two main shareholders launched a takeover bid for the rest of the motorway operator. The Jose de Mello group and Arcus have offered 2.76 euros per share. The stock had closed 0.2 percent higher at 2.75 euros on Friday before the results were announced, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 1.3 percent.