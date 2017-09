WELLINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Briscoe Group Ltd

* Q2 sales +7.2 percent on year ago

* Homeware stores +6.29 pct, sporting goods +9.37 pct

* Q2 Group same store sales +6.97 pct

* Briscoe Group H1 net profit expected at least NZ$18 million ($15.34 million), up 21 pct on year ago

* H1 result to be boosted by insurance claim settlement ($1 = 1.1732 New Zealand Dollars)