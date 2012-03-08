FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 6 years ago

NZ retailer Briscoe full year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand sporting goods and homeware retailer Briscoe Group on Friday said its profits rose 27.4 percent in the year to Jan. 29 on the back of increased sales.

Profits came in at a record NZ$27.5 million ($22.61 million), compared with NZ$21.6 million reported a year ago.

In November, it said it expected to surpass the previous year’s result as sales at its stores were up around 8 percent.

Briscoe reported a dividend of 6.5 cents per share, compared with 6 cents a year ago.

Shares in Briscoe rose 2 percent to NZ$1.50 on Friday, closing in on a four-year high of NZ$1.53 last month. The stock has climbed roughly 9 percent so far this year, double the gains for the benchmark NZX-50 stock index. ($1 = 1.2162 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

