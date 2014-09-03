FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Briscoe Group H1 profit jumps on higher sales
September 3, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Briscoe Group H1 profit jumps on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on Thursday first-half profits rose 23.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by a lift in sales and margins.

The company, which operates homeware and sports shop chains, said net profit for the six months to July 27 was NZS18.5 million ($15.4 million), up from NZ$14.9 million the previous year.

It declared a dividend of 5.5 cents a share against last year’s 4.5 cents.

1 US dollar = 1.2018 New Zealand dollar Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by David Gregorio

