NZ's Briscoe Group H1 profit surges, sees full year rise
September 6, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

NZ's Briscoe Group H1 profit surges, sees full year rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand homeware and sports retailer Briscoe Group Ltd posted on Thursday a 29 percent rise in first half profit on higher sales and improved margins.

Net profit of NZ$13.3 million ($10.6 million) for the six months to July 29 compared with NZ$10.3 million a year earlier.

Last month, the company forecast a first half profit of around NZ$13 million, with group sales up 5.5 percent on a year ago, with same store sales 6.8 percent higher.

The retailer remained upbeat for the full year amid uncertain global outlook.

“While the economic outlook remains uncertain, we are cautiously optimistic about group performance as we move into the second half of this year,” said managing director Rod Duke.

“The group is well placed to better last year’s full year reported profit of NZ$27.53 million.”

Shares in the company, which declared a dividend of 4 cents a share, last traded at NZ$1.95, down 0.5 percent, while the broader markets gained 0.5 percent.

($1=NZ$1.26)

Gyles Beckford

